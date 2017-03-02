Dr. Thomas Pugliese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugliese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pugliese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pugliese, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pugliese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Specialists900 Goodyear Ave Ste A, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pugliese?
Wonderful, fantastic.....continues to help me more than any other doctor!
About Dr. Thomas Pugliese, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306838818
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugliese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugliese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugliese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugliese works at
Dr. Pugliese has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugliese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugliese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugliese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugliese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugliese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.