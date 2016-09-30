Overview of Dr. Thomas Purgett, MD

Dr. Thomas Purgett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital



Dr. Purgett works at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.