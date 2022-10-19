Overview of Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD

Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They completed their residency with Indiana Heart Hospital The



Dr. Puschak works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.