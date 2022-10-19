Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puschak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD
Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They completed their residency with Indiana Heart Hospital The
Dr. Puschak works at
Dr. Puschak's Office Locations
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Highlands Ranch1060 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative we have a solution with a clear path
About Dr. Thomas Puschak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215999206
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Heart Hospital The
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Wabash College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puschak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puschak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puschak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puschak works at
Dr. Puschak has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puschak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puschak speaks Spanish.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Puschak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puschak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puschak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puschak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.