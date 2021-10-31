Dr. Thomas Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Quigley, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Quigley, MD
Dr. Thomas Quigley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Quigley works at
Dr. Quigley's Office Locations
Eye Health of Naples675 Piper Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 466-2020
Eye Health of Port Charlotte20600 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 Directions (941) 766-7474
Eye Health of Cape Coral Optical1138 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 458-5800
Eye Health of Lehigh Acres5220 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 368-3838
Eye Health of Fort Myers6091 S Pointe Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 466-2020
Saint Johns Surgery Center8901 Conference Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 481-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quigley?
I would definitely recommend Dr Quigley for your cataract surgery. He visits his patients just before procedure starts and just knows how to make you feel at ease and confident. I drifted off knowing everything was going to be fine! St. John’s Surgery in Fort Myers really compliments a wonderful surgeon. In hindsight… no regrets!
About Dr. Thomas Quigley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quigley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quigley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Quigley works at
Dr. Quigley has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quigley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.