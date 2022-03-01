Dr. Thomas Rago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rago, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rago, MD
Dr. Thomas Rago, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, De Quervain's Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rago's Office Locations
- 1 3101 Main St Ste 1, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-5892
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rago?
I saw Dr. Rago for an injury to my finger where the nerves were damaged and he was able to remove the debris in my hand and fix my nerves. He also had a good bed-side manner! Loves his operating suite - didn’t have to go to the hospital.
About Dr. Thomas Rago, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1912099185
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rago has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, De Quervain's Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rago speaks Dutch.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.