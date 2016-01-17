See All Nephrologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD

Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Med College University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Palo Pinto General Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Rajan works at Texas Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rajan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Healthcare
    1634 Mistletoe Blvd Ste D, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 489-5778
  2. 2
    Weatherford Dialysis Center
    2025 Fort Worth Hwy Ste 400, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 489-5778
  3. 3
    North Fort Worthy Dialysis
    3812 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, TX 76111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 489-5778
  4. 4
    Sante Pediatric Services
    508 S Adams St Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 810-0379
  5. 5
    Cowtown West Dialysis
    2400 Lands End Blvd Ste 131, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 870-5002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Palo Pinto General Hospital
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184739849
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Kottayam Med College University Of Kerala
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
