Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD
Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Med College University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Palo Pinto General Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations
Texas Healthcare1634 Mistletoe Blvd Ste D, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 489-5778
Weatherford Dialysis Center2025 Fort Worth Hwy Ste 400, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 489-5778
North Fort Worthy Dialysis3812 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, TX 76111 Directions (817) 489-5778
Sante Pediatric Services508 S Adams St Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-0379
Cowtown West Dialysis2400 Lands End Blvd Ste 131, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Directions (817) 870-5002
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in explaining condition in a level that I can understand. As a result, I feel very confident in his decision making related to my condition. I never feel rushed and his staff is a joy.
About Dr. Thomas Rajan, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184739849
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Med Center
- Kottayam Med College University Of Kerala
- Internal Medicine
