Dr. Rakowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD
Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Rakowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rakowski's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Nephrology Group1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 215, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 841-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rakowski?
Professional, knowledgeable, kind with an appreciated sense of humor that immediately put me at ease. I trust him. I have been in his care for over a year and hope he will practice for a very long time.
About Dr. Thomas Rakowski, MD
- Nephrology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1912091463
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakowski works at
Dr. Rakowski has seen patients for Gout, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.