Dr. Thomas Ransbottom, MD
Dr. Thomas Ransbottom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I first met Dr. Ransbottom in 1991. I was hospitalized following surgery that went terribly wrong. He intervened, found the problem and helped me through what could have been much worst. Over the years I have seen him for colonoscopy and most recently an esophagus problem. He not only is a brilliant diagnostician, but his gently and caring manner makes even the worst seem better. This is a wonderful doctor and a wonderful person.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1043204381
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Bowling Green State University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ransbottom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ransbottom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ransbottom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ransbottom has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ransbottom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransbottom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransbottom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ransbottom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ransbottom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.