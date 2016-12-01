Overview

Dr. Thomas Ransbottom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ransbottom works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.