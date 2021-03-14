Overview of Dr. Thomas Rapacki, MD

Dr. Thomas Rapacki, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Rapacki works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Neurosurgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.