Dr. Thomas Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Warren Clinic Urology6585 S Yale Ave Ste 720, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Very informative looked for best treatment options.
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992762892
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University Of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
