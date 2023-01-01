Dr. Thomas Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rasmussen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City3651 College Blvd Ste 100B, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 362-0031Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-2000
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Superb doc, great dicussions before surgery, fantastic outcome. After several years of walking on the knee, just like my younger knee, never even think about it except to grin occasionally how nice it is when walking. Several physical therapists told me they had seen many similar outcomes. Highest possible rating.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
