Dr. Thomas Ratino, MD
Dr. Thomas Ratino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.1307 8th Ave Ste 506, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-6092
- 2 1800 Park Place Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 332-6092
- 3 933 Hilltop Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 332-6092
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Out of all my Dr's I have had in the past (not to specialty) Dr. Thomas Ratino was by far the best. He was very carrying and knowledgeable about my conditions and helped me in the every way possible. I would recommend him 100%
About Dr. Thomas Ratino, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104030782
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ratino accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratino has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratino.
