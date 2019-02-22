Dr. Thomas Ratliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ratliff, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ratliff, MD
Dr. Thomas Ratliff, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ratliff works at
Dr. Ratliff's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas Ratliff7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratliff?
He saved me Tracy Page.
About Dr. Thomas Ratliff, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639170665
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratliff accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratliff works at
Dr. Ratliff has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratliff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.