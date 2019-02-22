Overview of Dr. Thomas Ratliff, MD

Dr. Thomas Ratliff, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Ratliff works at Thomas Ratliff in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.