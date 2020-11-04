Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD
Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Rauth works at
Dr. Rauth's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville Pediatric Surgery330 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rauth?
Dr Rauth is very helpful and very friendly. He explained each and everything before my son food pipe repair surgery in April 2018, even we were very afraid about this surgery however Dr Rauth made us confidence and all procedures went well as he promised and now my son doing great with out any issue. Dr Rauth is God for us he saved our son life when he was 2 day old. Our best wishes to him...
About Dr. Thomas Rauth, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1245387125
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauth works at
Dr. Rauth has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.