Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD

Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.

Dr. Reardon works at Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reardon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Incisional Hernia
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Incisional Hernia
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr Reardon and the staff at the North Kansas City Wound Clinic are great! I got excellent care and they were very professional. My wound cleared up in a short period of time. Thanks Everyone
    Jim — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1538168711
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Mo
    Medical Education
    • UMKC School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reardon works at Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Reardon’s profile.

    Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

