Overview of Dr. Thomas Rechtschaffen, MD

Dr. Thomas Rechtschaffen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Rechtschaffen works at Greater New York Urology Llp in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Hartsdale, NY, White Plains, NY and Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.