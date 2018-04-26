Dr. Thomas Reid, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Reid, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Reid, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Dr. Reid works at
Locations
East Grove Dental826 Atlas Ave, Madison, WI 53714 Directions (608) 218-3657
- Delta Dental
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always has a positive attitude and wants what's best for his patients. I would recommend Dr. Reid without hesitation.
About Dr. Thomas Reid, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093826570
