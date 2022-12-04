Dr. Thomas Renz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Renz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Renz, DO
Dr. Thomas Renz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Joy, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Renz works at
Dr. Renz's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Joy Office1009 E Main St, Mount Joy, PA 17552 Directions (717) 560-4200
-
2
Ephrata Office175 Martin Ave Ste 315, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 560-4200
-
3
Fulton Street Office207 W Fulton St, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 560-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Renz?
By visit was very cordial. Dr Renz was very busy, and still gave me plenty of his time. I highly recommend Dr. Renz for any surgery. I have had 3 surgeries with Dr. Renz and all have been successful.
About Dr. Thomas Renz, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1548256597
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Delaware Valley Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Hamilton College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renz works at
Dr. Renz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Renz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.