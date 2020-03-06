Overview of Dr. Thomas Repine, MD

Dr. Thomas Repine, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Repine works at Thompson Oncology Group in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN and Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.