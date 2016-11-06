See All Ophthalmologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Thomas Repko, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Repko, MD

Dr. Thomas Repko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Medina Hospital.

Dr. Repko works at Surgical Eye Care Center in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Repko's Office Locations

    The Surgical Eye Care Center
    95 Arch St Ste 120, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 535-2521
    Summit Oncology Associates Inc
    75 Arch St Ste 202, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 535-2521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Medina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Repko?

    Nov 06, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr Repko for several years. I see him on a quarterly basis, and he manages my glaucoma. I have only very positive remarks...Dr Repko has always displayed the highest level of professionalism, he always spends a generous amount of time with me, and he explains everything in terms I can understand. I have the very highest regard for Dr Repko, and I trust his judgment completely. I highly recommend Dr Repko.
    Madelyn G in Rootstown Oh — Nov 06, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Repko, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750373403
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Repko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Repko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Repko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Repko works at Surgical Eye Care Center in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Repko’s profile.

    Dr. Repko has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Repko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

