Overview

Dr. Thomas Reynolds, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Reynolds works at 4 Kid Hlp Cntr Chld&Adlscnt PSY in Canton, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.