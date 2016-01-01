Overview of Dr. Thomas Rhee, MD

Dr. Thomas Rhee, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Rhee works at Thomas H. Rhee, MD, PC in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA, Haymarket, VA and Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.