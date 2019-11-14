Dr. Meredith Riddick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Riddick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meredith Riddick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Riddick works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Endoscopy Center LLC3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 821-6800
-
2
Gastroenterology Ass.11685 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 320, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 442-5882Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Adult Neurology of North Atlanta PC11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 420, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riddick?
He's fabulous! A caring doctor who listens to his patients. Having a colonoscopy by him is like a walk in the park.
About Dr. Meredith Riddick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1285726349
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riddick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riddick works at
Dr. Riddick has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Unexplained Weight Loss and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.