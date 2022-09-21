Dr. Thomas D Riley IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas D Riley IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas D Riley IV, MD
Dr. Thomas D Riley IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Riley IV's Office Locations
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Boca Raton9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Legacy Orthopaedics7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 330, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 558-5661Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (888) 409-8006
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Deerfield Beach280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Spine and Orthopedic Center983 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit to this practice was great. I was greeted by a friendly, accommodating helpful staff. I was first seen by Dr. Bradley who was very thorough with his questions to assess my condition. The, I got to see Dr. T. Riley and Dr. Bradley together. At this point, both of these doctors were familiar with my case. This was valuable and well orchestrated, as it provided more time for explaining treatment options. The highlight of my visit was finding relief from my hip pain. Dr. Riley administered an injection to mitigate the pain. I started to feel better almost immediately. Hands down! I highly recommend Dr. T. Riley as an orthopedic doctor.
About Dr. Thomas D Riley IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1558681817
Education & Certifications
- Uhz Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Marshall University-School Of Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Villanova University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
