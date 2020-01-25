Overview

Dr. Thomas Riley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Riley works at UM Health-West Gastroenterology in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.