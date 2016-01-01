Overview of Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD

Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.



Dr. Ripp works at Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Pharyngitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.