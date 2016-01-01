See All Otolaryngologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD

Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

Dr. Ripp works at Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Pharyngitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ripp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic
    4521 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 207-3033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

