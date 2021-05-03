Overview

Dr. Thomas Ritchie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Ritchie works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.