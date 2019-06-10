Dr. Thomas Rivers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rivers, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Houston Methodist16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 690-4678Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rivers did my son’s shoulder surgery. He was always available to answer questions before and after surgery. His staff is knowledgeable and fast to respond. Even the hospital staff the day of surgery was professional and kept us updated throughout the entire process. I felt comfortable and trusted Dr Rivers with my son’s surgery and recovery. We went to another doctor first and did not feel as reassured as we did with Dr Rivers and Methodist Orthopedics
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1518963834
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital - Temple|Scott And White Mem Hospital|University Of Ms School Of Med
- College of Medicine - College Station|Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M University College of Medicine - College Station
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
