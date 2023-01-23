Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD
Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Rizzo's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Other4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7364Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Thomas Rizzo this past year after suffering, many years with severe osteoarthritis, a plate in my neck, and additional disc problems in my neck and lumbar. Also advised I need reversed shoulder joint replacements in both shoulders. I have been putting off the operations for several years since I have been going through several heart operations at this time. Go to, “Mayo Clinic 3 D Model Joe Bitter”. The pain was getting unbearable in my neck and shoulders so I reached out to Dr. Thomas Rizzo. He set me up with therapy before going through more operations. Now the pains are gone in my neck and shoulders and occasionally I do a little bit at home therapy and everything is great. I recently went back to see Dr. Rizzo because I had such severe pains in my hands and wrist. I could hardly hold a pen to sign my name. More therapy and now I almost have no pain anywhere. Dr. Rizzo is another Blessing to me. Because of him I am enjoying life to the fullest.
About Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689664435
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
