Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD

Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD

Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Rizzo works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rizzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Other
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7364
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD

  • Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1689664435
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Grad Sch Med
  • Mt Sinai Med Ctr
  • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rizzo works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rizzo’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

