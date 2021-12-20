Dr. Thomas Roberts, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Roberts, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Roberts, DPM
Dr. Thomas Roberts, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Coastal Foot and Ankle12216 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste C, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 588-1791Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Coastal Foot and Ankle2441 Us Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 650-6492Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Front office friendly and efficient. Appointments are on time. Arrived before my appointment time of 10. At 10, my name was called, I was shown to an exam room and within 3 minutes Dr. Roberts appeared. He is through, engaging, medically proficient, ask questions and aks if you/I have any questions. Cares about your health. Bob
About Dr. Thomas Roberts, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Southwest Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
