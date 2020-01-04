Overview of Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM

Dr. Thomas Rocchio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Rocchio works at PA Foot & Ankle Associates in East Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Lansford, PA, Easton, PA, Northampton, PA and Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.