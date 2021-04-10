See All General Surgeons in Warwick, RI
Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Warwick, RI
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD

Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Newport Hospital.

Dr. Rocco works at Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, RI with other offices in Smithfield, RI, East Greenwich, RI, Wakefield, RI, Newport, RI, Johnston, RI, Cumberland, RI and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rocco's Office Locations

    Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick
    300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Corporate Office
    25 Thurber Blvd Unit 6, Smithfield, RI 02917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
    East Greenwich
    3461 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
    Wakefield Office
    70 Kenyon Ave Unit 214, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
    Newport
    19 Friendship St Unit G50, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
    Johnston Office
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 440, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
    Cumberland
    2138 Mendon Rd Ste 103A, Cumberland, RI 02864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975
    East Providence Office
    450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 8D, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 404-2975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Apr 10, 2021
    He was awesome! Made me very comfortable and reassured, as did his assistant. Highly recommend.
    Alice Regitko — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326016528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education

