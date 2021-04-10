Overview of Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD

Dr. Thomas Rocco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Newport Hospital.



Dr. Rocco works at Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, RI with other offices in Smithfield, RI, East Greenwich, RI, Wakefield, RI, Newport, RI, Johnston, RI, Cumberland, RI and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.