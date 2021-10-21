Overview

Dr. Thomas Roe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Roe works at Great Valley Cardiology Associates in Scranton, PA with other offices in Montrose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.