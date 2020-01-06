Dr. Thomas Rogers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rogers, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rogers, DPM
Dr. Thomas Rogers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
Central Utah Foot Clinic LLC150 W 800 N, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (801) 375-5353
American Fork Hospital170 N 1100 E, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 375-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best podiatrist in Utah County!
About Dr. Thomas Rogers, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720069446
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
