Dr. Thomas Rohrer, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Rohrer works at Dermatology Associates of Winchester in Winchester, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.