Dr. Thomas Rohrer, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Rohrer, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Rohrer works at Dermatology Associates of Winchester in Winchester, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Winchester
    955 Main St Ste G6, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 969-6929
  2. 2
    Skin Care Physicians
    1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 731-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Mohs surgery on neck
    — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Rohrer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Chinese
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rohrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rohrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rohrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rohrer has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

