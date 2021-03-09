Dr. Thomas Rohrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rohrer, MD is a Dermatologist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dermatology Associates of Winchester955 Main St Ste G6, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (978) 969-6929
Skin Care Physicians1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 731-1600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- University of Pennsylvania
- Boston U/Tufts U
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Rohrer has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rohrer speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohrer.
