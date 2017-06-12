Dr. Thomas Rojewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rojewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rojewski, MD
Dr. Thomas Rojewski, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Rojewski works at
Dr. Rojewski's Office Locations
Genesis Medical Groupsoutheastern2945 MAPLE AVE, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-0158
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojewski?
Personable care. Practices with great skill and truly cares for his patients .
About Dr. Thomas Rojewski, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1215096854
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Ctr|Ohio State University
- U Oreg Hosps
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojewski.
