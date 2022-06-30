Dr. Rojy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Rojy Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rojy Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Rojy Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rojy Jr works at
Dr. Rojy Jr's Office Locations
Thomas J. Rojy Jr MD PA43 Office Park Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 577-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Roji off and on for many years. Most recently he has removed several suspicious lesions. He is very thorough in his assessment and ongoing care and treatment. I would highly recommend this physician for any dermatological or cosmetic needs. He and his staff are very pleasant and personal. So refreshing to be surrounded by such caring and professional caregivers.
About Dr. Thomas Rojy Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134217839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojy Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojy Jr works at
Dr. Rojy Jr has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojy Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.