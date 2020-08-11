Dr. Romano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Romano, MD
Dr. Thomas Romano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.
Gastroenterology Hepatology of5112 W Taft Rd Ste H, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-3235
- Oswego Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Romano saved my life.. I fell very ill in 1999.. before there was much talk of celiac disease. Being Italian and 37 eating Italian food my whole life, how could I be allergic. I was 90 pounds dehydrated and malnutrition and he was able to diagnose me .. Its been 21 years and my experience with him was professional caring and spot on and I've been well ever since, Thank you Dr. ROMANO!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Yale-New Haven Hosp
- Washington University
- Wash U-Barnes Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Romano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romano has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.