Dr. Thomas Romo, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Romo, MD
Dr. Thomas Romo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Romo's Office Locations
Thomas Romo III MD135 E 74TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Romo’s for 25 years. Whenever I visit his office, I feel an immediate sense of serenity and wellbeing. His office is beautifully adorned and welcoming, and his staff is upbeat and extremely competent. Plus, Dr. Romo's dedication, thoughtfulness, and compassion are unparalleled. His commitment to excellency is unsurpassed, and I feel absolutely safe and secure because of his surgical expertise. Dr. Romo’s kindness and caring for his patients goes above and beyond, and his talents are wondrous. He’s much more than a physician, he's are a magician. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Romo to anyone who’s contemplating cosmetic surgery. He makes dreams come true.
About Dr. Thomas Romo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215093927
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
