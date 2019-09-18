Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenfeld works at
Locations
Reliant Medical Group5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 595-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- Centene
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenfeld is a doctor with amazing skills. He has the ability to take just one look and quickly, with confidence and without hesitation, make an accurate diagnosis. He takes the time to explain the condition, shows empathy and has a good sense of humor. I was able to get an appointment very quickly.
About Dr. Thomas Rosenfeld, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942203856
Education & Certifications
- Fellow-American Academy Of Dermatology|Roger Williams-Brown U
- Brown U Affiliated Hosps
- Long Is Jewish Hosp|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
