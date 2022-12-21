Dr. Thomas Rosenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rosenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rosenfield, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida- Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-8221
MSPB Gastroenterology - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 964-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I are patients of Dr. Rosenfeld. We trust him and are confident that he takes good care of us. He takes his time & doesn't rush you. We wouldn't go to anyone else.
About Dr. Thomas Rosenfield, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1770539850
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami V.A. Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami V.A. Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
