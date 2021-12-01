Dr. Thomas Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ross, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Virginia, Univ Of Charlotesville and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Arizona Cardiology Group PC340 E Palm Ln Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 386-1100
Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 870-6357
- 3 1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 878-4740
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Ross by my cardiologist for pacemaker review and follow-up care. I was told he was the best in the business. Recently had to have my pacemaker replaced, and before surgery we were concerned he was not in my insurance network. After careful considerations of his qualifications and my complete trust in his ability, I decided to go forward with him even though it may be much more expensive for me. Thankfully, both he and the surgical center were completely covered. I would not hesitate at all in recommending him to anyone/everyone. Simply the best.
About Dr. Thomas Ross, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1376535237
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center-California
- University of California-San Francisco
- San Francisco General Hospital
- Virginia, Univ Of Charlotesville
- Amherst College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Sinus Bradycardia and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
