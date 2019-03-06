Dr. Thomas Rosvanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosvanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rosvanis, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rosvanis, MD
Dr. Thomas Rosvanis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Pa State
Dr. Rosvanis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosvanis' Office Locations
-
1
Suburban Urologic Associates2790 Mosside Blvd Ste G110, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-6330
-
2
Suburban Urological Associates575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 571, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7107
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosvanis?
Both Dr. Rosvanis and Dr. Halenda went above and beyond the call of duty to help with my wife’s life threatening condition. Our family will never forget their kindness. Also thanks to their very caring staff and Doctors’ Assistants.
About Dr. Thomas Rosvanis, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093710048
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Pa State
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosvanis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosvanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosvanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosvanis works at
Dr. Rosvanis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosvanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosvanis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosvanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosvanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosvanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.