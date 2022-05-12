Dr. Thomas Roth, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Roth, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Roth, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pompano Beach, FL.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
-
1
Pompano Beach Family Dental1239 S POWERLINE RD, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 932-2400Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
This visit was to perform a root canal on a tooth with a crown. Dr Roth explained the procedure and that there was a possibility of the crown fracturing. He performed the procedure masterfully with no damage to the crown. Post procedure he explained the next steps in the process and thoroughly answered my questions. Post procedure ‘recovery’ was without issue and without a single pain reliever. When the work is done well the recovery is much faster and with less issue.
About Dr. Thomas Roth, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1902876550
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.