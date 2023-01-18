Overview of Dr. Thomas Roush, MD

Dr. Thomas Roush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.



Dr. Roush works at Deerfield Beach Outpatient Surgical Center in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Disc Replacement, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

