Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD

Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Rowe works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates of South Texas in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates of South Texas
    210 Genesis Blvd Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3927

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 26, 2021
    There is not a day that has went by in eighteen years that I have not thanked God for Doctor Thomas Rowe. My high risk pregnancy as a mother of multiples landed me at Texas Woman's Hospital on complete bed rest from the eleventh week of my pregnancy until delivery. His knowledge and passion for medicine is admirable. Even on his scheduled days off he checked in on me. He saved my life the lives of my daughter and son. They are happy healthy and headed off to college. Forever grateful for this genuine powerhouse of a Doctor. You gave me the most important people in my life. Forever blessed thank you. Janna Mazza
    Janna Mazza — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Tex Sw Med Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Col of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates of South Texas in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rowe’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

