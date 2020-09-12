See All General Surgeons in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD

Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Rowe works at Thomas R. Rowe General & Oncologic Surgery PA in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas R. Rowe General & Oncologic Surgery PA
    2055 Military Trl Ste 305, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-5907
  2. 2
    Jupiter Medical Center
    1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-2234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Wound Repair
Lobular Carconima
Lipomas
Wound Repair
Lobular Carconima

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2020
    Dr Rowe did surgery on my husband for Melanoma and I would highly recommend him. He takes his time to make sure you understand what is going on and is very thorough and patient. We trusted him completely. His nurse, Cheryl, is great.
    Dennis — Sep 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891727038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe works at Thomas R. Rowe General & Oncologic Surgery PA in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rowe’s profile.

    Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Lipomas and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

