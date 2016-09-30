Dr. Rowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Rowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rowell, MD
Dr. Thomas Rowell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Appleton, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Rowell works at
Dr. Rowell's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group1531 S Madison St Ste 580, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 730-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rowell is a great dr.He takes the time to answer all questions, he cares about his patients.He saved my life!And my family from falling apart.Would recommend him to anyone needing excellent care.A huge thanks to him and staff.
About Dr. Thomas Rowell, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942413513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowell works at
Dr. Rowell has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowell.
