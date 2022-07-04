Overview

Dr. Thomas Ruff, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Ruff works at Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.