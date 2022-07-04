Dr. Thomas Ruff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ruff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Ruff, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
The Dayton Heart Center Inc.2510 Commons Blvd Ste 125, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (866) 224-9472
Kettering Physician Network4160 Little York Rd Ste 20, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (866) 224-9472
Kettering Physician Network Heart and Vascular7677 Yankee St Ste 140, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (866) 224-9472
Kettering Health Dayton405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-5851MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Troy
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ruff is outstanding. I’d trust Dr Ruff with my life. Dr Ruff is kind and will take his time out and not rush u.
About Dr. Thomas Ruff, DO
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
