Dr. Thomas Rupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Rupp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions (616) 267-7414
-
2
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7414
-
3
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-7414
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome verry profesional
About Dr. Thomas Rupp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1477593473
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Butterworth Hosp-Mich St U
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
